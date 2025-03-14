67d435d7e9f558808a2d5349 Nypapromo
New Line Life Podcast: Harnessing the Power of AI for Inspections

March 14, 2025
This audio story explores how NYPA is streamlining its maintenance program with AI technology to detect anomalies and prioritize tasks in the field.
NYPA
This segmented image of a transmission line section, highlighting damage twills in the power line and a hole between them.
Tune in to Learn More About AI in the Utility Industry

Our latest episode in our In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) series takes us to New York, where the New York Power Authority (NYPA) is streamlining its maintenance program with AI technology to detect anomalies and prioritize tasks in the field. 

The episode is a narrated version of an article, which was originally published in the March 2025 issue of T&D World magazine. This story, authored by Amy Fischbach, explores how the utility is using drones and cameras to capture visual data, which is then analyzed by AI-driven computer vision technology. This technology expedites inspections by analyzing vast numbers of images quickly to detect issues, said Atena Darvishi, R&D director for NYPA.

To learn more about how NYPA is using technology in the field, check out another narrated story in our ICYMI series: "Line Monitoring, New York Style" on our Line Life Podcast platform.

Also, if your utility is using technology in an innovative way, we want to hear about it. Email Field Editor Amy Fischbach with your story of how your utility is improving safety and productivity in the field through the use of technology. Thanks for listening and subscribing to the Line Life Podcast!

NYPA
A computer vision model detects broken insulators from maintenance images at an NYPA lattice tower transmission line.
NYPA
This lateral drone shot of Long Sault Dam shows all bays, the top walkway and the gentry crane used for manipulating flow/crest gates.
Jennifer Ray
Line Life: Celebrating the Line Trade

Listen and Subscribe to the Line Life Podcast

