Map showing the route being considered for the proposed transmission line
Overhead Transmission

TVA Proposes New Transmission Project in Mississippi

Project to build 17 to 20 miles of a single-circuit transmission line to connect two existing TVA stations.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is considering improvements to its transmission system that would increase power reliability in parts of Winston and Noxubee Counties in Mississippi. It is proposing to build 17 to 20 miles of a single-circuit transmission line to connect two existing TVA stations.

The line would begin at the TVA’s Midway 161-kV station in Winston County and extend east to the TVA’s South Macon 161-kV station in Noxubee County. There are seven alternative transmission line routes consisting of 15 alternative line segments under consideration. The line would be built on steel pole, single-circuit structures.

Map showing the network of alternative routes for proposed transmission line

Map showing the network of alternative routes the TVA is considering for the proposed transmission line.

The TVA will hold an open house on Nov. 21, 2019, to provide information, answer questions, and receive comments about the proposed transmission project. Comments received during the comment period will be used in reaching a decision on the proposed action.

The project is expected to be in service in winter 2022 to 2023. Construction is scheduled to begin in winter-spring 2021 to 2022. Below is the project schedule. Dates are subject to change.

Table showing project schedule

