FERC Commissioner Rosner Urges ISOs and RTOs to Advance Interconnection Automation

In a push to modernize the electric grid interconnection process, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioner Rosner has reached out to Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs), emphasizing the need for greater automation in interconnection studies.

Rosner highlighted promising early results from interconnection automation software platforms, which have shown the potential to significantly reduce the time, cost, and labor associated with processing new energy projects. One such platform replicated a two-year manual interconnection study in just 10 days, delivering similar results. These tools also demonstrate the ability to shorten cluster re-study times from weeks or months to mere days.

While acknowledging that automation implementation is complex and will take time, Rosner sees it as a key enabler of faster and more efficient grid expansion. “Improving the speed and efficiency of the electric grid interconnection process is a national imperative,” he stated. He noted that these innovations align with FERC Order No. 2023, which aims to streamline interconnection procedures and reduce project backlogs.

Rosner invited ISOs and RTOs to engage in further discussions on interconnection automation technologies and how FERC can support their deployment. His message underscores the urgency of accelerating grid connections to meet growing energy demands, including those driven by artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

By leveraging cutting-edge automation, Rosner envisions a future where interconnection delays no longer pose a barrier to grid reliability, affordability, and the integration of new energy resources.