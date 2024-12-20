SSEN Transmission Receives Consent for Final Part of Argyll and Kintyre 275 kV Reinforcement Project

SSEN Transmission has received the final consent for the remaining part of its Argyll and Kintyre 275 kV Reinforcement Project, a series of electricity upgrade projects to strengthen Argyll’s transmission network, from the Scottish Government's Energy Consents Unit.

The Inveraray to Taynuilt overhead line tie-in to Creag Dhubh Substation has been granted consent and as a result, the full Argyll and Kintyre 27 5kV reinforcement project has been given approval to proceed.

The project involves constructing a tie-in connection to Creag Dhubh Substation from the existing 132 kV Inveraray to Taynuilt overhead line. This involves building two sections of overhead line to connect a circuit to the new substation at Creag Dhubh, which is currently under construction.

The works are required to enable the transportation of renewable energy generation from the Argyll peninsula to the wider electricity network and to provide network security in the area. It involves a series of projects to upgrade the capacity of the main transmission network across the region from 132 kV to 275 kV.

The upgrades are crucial in enabling the growth in renewable energy across Argyll and ensuring security of the electricity supply in the region.

SSEN Transmission has engaged with the local community, including with businesses and other partners in the area to maximise the economic opportunities, these investments are representing for Argyll and Kintyre.