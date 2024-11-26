Hydro One and Nine First Nation Partners Inaugurate the Waasigan Transmission Line Project

Hydro One and nine First Nation partners, joined by municipal leaders, have unveiled the Waasigan Transmission Line project.

First Nation partners have agreements to invest a 50% equity stake in the transmission line component of the Waasigan Transmission Line project.

According to the Independent Electricity System Operator estimates, demand for electricity will increase approximately 75% across Ontario by 2050. The Waasigan Transmission Line is expected to bring an additional 350 MW of clean electricity to the northwest, once completed, enough to power the city of Thunder Bay, twice.

Construction of the line is expected to create 400 new jobs and support community, economic and industry growth, including mining and forestry operations.

While Phase one includes a double-circuit 230 kV transmission line from Lakehead Transformer Station (TS) in Shuniah to Mackenzie TS in Atikokan, with a targeted in-service by the end of 2025, Phase two consists of a single-circuit 230 kV transmission line from Mackenzie TS to Dryden TS in Dryden with targeted in-service in 2027.

The construction work will be performed by an EPC partner Valard Construction.

The nine First Nation partners include Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and eight First Nation communities represented by Gwayakocchigewin Limited Partnership (GLP). The GLP First Nation communities include Eagle Lake First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation, Lac Seul First Nation, Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, Seine River First Nation and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation.