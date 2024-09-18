Green Light for Plans to Reinforce Electricity Transmission Network Between Bramford and Twinstead

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has approved National Grid’s development consent order application to reinforce the electricity transmission network between Bramford substation in Suffolk and Twinstead Tee in Essex

The project, part of The Great Grid Upgrade, will witness removal of around 27 km of existing overhead line and replaced with a mixture of new overhead line and underground cables in the Dedham Vale National Landscape and parts of the Stour Valley. The plans also supports construction, maintenance and operational infrastructure, such as haul roads for construction traffic and cable sealing end compounds.

Such network strengthening will help solve a capacity bottleneck and deliver cleaner, greener energy wherever required.

While pre-construction survey work is under progress at various locations along the project route, planned start of major construction activity is scheduled in the first half of 2025. Construction work is also in progress at the grid supply point (GSP) substation site between Butler’s Wood and Waldegrave Wood.

Balfour Beatty has been appointed as the main works contractor for the project and Murphy will be delivering the GSP substation. The current estimated cost of completion for the Bramford to Twinstead Reinforcement is about $924.16 million.