Modernizing the Grid: Revisiting a Century of Transmission Structure Designs

Would you be surprised to learn that early lattice steel structures were not designed according to national standards? In the early days, each engineering firm followed its own unique design methodology, similar to how phone manufacturers once used different charging ports—until the USB-C emerged as universal standard. This lack of consistency resulted in structures built under varied criteria, creating significant challenges in their analysis that we continue to confront today.

The majority of the transmission infrastructure in the U.S. was built before 1960s and continues to support the electrical grid today. As electrical demand continues to rise, the grid must be modernized. This typically involves installing larger conductors or tightening conductor tensions to improve electrical clearances, leading to higher structural loads, sometimes exceeding the capacities the original structures were designed to handle.

The primary challenge in assessing aging structures is determining whether they still meet current code regulated strength requirements. Let’s explore the challenges of analyzing older transmission structures and summarize the various methods used for the analysis of these historical structures.

The Origins: Unique Design Approaches of the Past

To understand how these aging structures were originally built, it is important to look back at the design practices used over the last century. There are several approaches that are interesting and illustrate the progress made over the years. Beginning in the early 1900s there were no standards for designing lattice towers. During this time, the American Bridge Company was the leading provider of lattice towers and you might say they did it their way.

Several of their structures including tall river crossing towers are still in service. Their design approach is documented in their year 1925 publication “Transmission Towers” and is referenced for the study that will be discussed shortly. Materials science and engineering technologies continued to grow and advance.

By the 1960s, the practice of structural design had evolved and one approach was documented in the “Design Standards No. 10.” This publication came from the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation. It was one of the design methodologies used for design of lattice towers and hence is also referenced for this study, but structural design advancements did not stop there.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) publishes standards for design of different structures. The publication of “Guide for Design of Steel Transmission Towers” in 1971, was the first attempt by ASCE towards formalized design standard. The majority of the design requirements we find in the current standard “Design of Latticed Steel Transmission Structures” (ASCE 10-15) have come from this 1971 publication. This ASCE 10-15 standard is used to represent the current design approach in this article.

Evolution of Design Practices and Standards

With the introduction of modern standards, discrepancies in capacity calculations started to emerge. The ability of an angle section to withstand tension forces, calculated using the current ASCE 10-15 standard is observed to be less than the capacity provided in the year 1925 ‘Transmission Towers’ publication. This is because ASCE 10-15 standard reduces the tension capacity of an angle connected on one leg by 10%. This was not the case in the historical structures. As a result, a historical structure when analyzed under current codes, may indicate that the member strength exceeds their design capacity.

Many historical structures often fail to meet connection rupture capacity requirements introduced by the ASCE 10 standard in the year 1990, since the older structures were not designed for this requirement. To comply with the current code, the structures will need to meet the current rupture capacity requirements.

Another key area where design methods have evolved significantly is in the calculation of compressive strength. Due to developments in research, the formulas for calculating compressive strength of structural members have evolved over the last century. When the compressive stresses for different unbraced lengths (slenderness ratios) obtained from the formulas from 1960s and those from early 1900s were compared with current standard, the results indicate that the current standard yields in higher member capacities. In the adjoining figure you can see that the leg members from the early 1900s were designed to only 79% of their maximum capacity.

Older transmission structures were designed using hand calculations, without the aid of calculators or computers. In contrast to today’s rigorous analysis, where hundreds of load combinations are considered, older structures were checked for only a few — usually just three load combinations. Despite being designed under less stringent criteria, many historical structures have endured over time, largely because their designs did not push the structures to their full capacity. These older structures also relied heavily on full-scale testing to verify their ability to withstand the design loads.

The compression formulas from ASCE 10-15 are designed for connections with a normal framing eccentricity. This means the bolt pattern's center should be between the angle's heel and the centerline of the connected leg. However, many historic structures don’t meet this criterion and have eccentric connections. For these cases additional analysis is needed to assess bending stresses typically outside typical tower analysis software.