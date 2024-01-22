British Columbia Announces New Actions to Build Out Electricity System Over Next 10 Years

BC Hydro will embark on an"unprecedented" level of construction over the next 10 years, building out British Columbia’s electricity system to power a growing clean economy and communities, and create new jobs.

“We must expand our electrical system like never before, to power industrial development, to power our homes and businesses, to power our future,” said BC Premier David Eby. “Clean, affordable energy will help us meet that opportunity, while reducing pollution, securing good-paying jobs and creating new opportunities for our growing economy.”

At the B.C. Natural Resources Forum in Prince George, Premier Eby announced a $36-billion investment for community and regional infrastructure projects that will deliver clean, affordable electricity to people and businesses in the future.

BC Hydro’s updated 10-year capital plan, "Power Pathway: Building BC’s energy future," includes almost $36 billion in community and regional infrastructure investments throughout the province between 2024-25 and 2033-34. This represents an increase of 50% over BC Hydro’s previous capital plan ($24 billion), and includes a significant increase in electrification and emissions-reduction infrastructure projects (nearly $10 billion, up from $1 billion).

These new construction projects are projected to support 10,500 to 12,500 jobs on average annually, and will increase and maintain BC Hydro’s capital investments as major projects like Site C are completed.

The plan reflects growing demand for electricity across sectors due to population growth and housing construction, increased industrial development, and people and businesses switching from fossil fuels to clean electricity, among other factors. It includes:

building new high-voltage transmission lines and supporting infrastructure from Prince George to Terrace to meet industrial customer demand in the north coast area, including in the mining sector;

building or expanding substations and installing new equipment to support residential housing growth and transit electrification in high-growth areas across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island; and

upgrading B.C.’s dams and generating facilities to make them safer, more reliable and more efficient.

BC Hydro's goal is to acquire new sources of clean, renewable electricity, including wind and solar. B.C. is well positioned to add additional intermittent renewables to the grid as its integrated, flexible system of hydroelectric dams act as batteries. The reservoirs store water and allow BC Hydro to ramp production up or down almost instantly, providing a reliable back up for when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

In addition to the 10-year capital plan, Premier Eby announced that the Province and BC Hydro are implementing a new streamlined, one-window approval process to speed up approvals to get electricty to in-demand industries faster, and to support jobs.

“Industrial greenhouse gas emissions make up about 40% of B.C.’s total, so we need to work closely with the private sector to electrify rapidly to meet our CleanBC climate goals by 2030 and keep B.C. industries strong and competitive,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “This new, one-window approach will help companies reach final investment decisions sooner so they can move to a decarbonized future that will benefit our province for generations to come and meet the growing global demand and opportunities for low carbon commodities.”

The process will result in the Climate Action Secretariat and BC Hydro managing streamlined approvals for industrial electrification projects between the CleanBC Industry Fund and BC Hydro’s Large Customer Low Carbon Electrification programs. Transitioning to a one-window process will speed up approvals,