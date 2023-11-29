Crane Rental Company Opens Florida Branch

Sarens USA, which provides crane rental, heavy lift and engineered transportation services, has opened a new four-acre depot in Florida, one out of five in the United States. It will offer crane rental, specialty rigging and engineered transport services to some strategic sectors, including municipalities, construction, EPC's, transmission and distribution including overhead transmission, storm hardening, and underground construction, transformers and substations, switchgear, nuclear, co-ops, as well as nuclear plants through the subsidiary Sarens Nuclear Industrial Services, throughout the Southeast region of the country.

At this new site, Sarens will have a complete fleet of cranes, including Grove TMS9002 and Liebherr LTM1100 AT units, which will grow with the acquisition of four new cranes during 2024.

"We are fully aware of the need to provide our customers with a quick response to whatever their needs may be in any sector. For this reason, having a new branch in Florida will enable us to offer our services and a complete fleet of cranes to all kind of companies in the southeast of our country, with the confidence that, thanks to our collaboration, they will be able to satisfy the development of their projects and, at the same time, reduce their costs by applying the experience we have acquired in all types of projects all over the world over the last 60 years," said Michael Jackson, regional manager - Southeast Region at Sarens