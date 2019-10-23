Skip navigation
GettyImages-1089247894.jpg
Overhead Transmission

Appalachian Power Announces Transmission Upgrade in Virginia

Appalachian Power is hosting an open house to gather feedback and develop a proposed line route for the transmission project.

Appalachian Power's Fieldale-Ridgeway Transmission Line Rebuild Project will upgrade about 15 miles of transmission line to improve electric reliability in the area. Improvements include replacing wooden poles from the 1920s with sturdier steel poles.

The company plans to rebuild the power line in or near its existing right-of-way. The existing transmission line begins at the Fieldale Substation along Appalachian Drive and exits the substation to the east. It then travels south, crosses Route 220 at two points and goes through Sheffield Substation off Joseph Martin Highway. The final section of the line travels through Ridgeway Substation on Old Mill Road and concludes at a structure near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

Appalachian Power invites community members and landowners in the project area to learn more at an upcoming open house. The public event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Magna Vista High School. There’s no formal presentation, attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project representatives.

“Gathering input from the community plays a vital role in helping us develop the improved line route,” said Amanda Cox, external affairs manager for Appalachian Power. “Landowners and members of the community are encouraged to attend the open house and provide their feedback.”

After the open house, the company will use the information to solidify a proposed line route. Appalachian Power then will seek project approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission. If approved, construction will begin in fall 2021 and conclude by the end of 2022.

 

