Just In Time for the Holidays: Electricity for the First Time

According to project team leader, Cotton Electric Cooperative’s Jarrod Hooper, serving on this mission was incredibly humbling. “Guatemalan farmers’ lives will never be the same, and the same can be said about the volunteers. We are all changed.”

Farmers and families in north-central Guatemala have electricity for the first time and just in time for Christmas.

Chris Meyers is the Executive Vice-President and CEO of the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives. He is responsible for providing a number of services to the state’s Electric Cooperatives including Safety and Loss Control programs, administering the Self-insured Worker’s Comp group pool, State legislative lobbying and bill tracking, and publication of Oklahoma Living magazine which reaches more than 358,000 homes and businesses each month. Chris Meyers is a graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and of the University of Oklahoma with an MBA. He is also a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Oklahoma. He began his career in the electric utility industry in 1985. In his 38-year career he has held of number of positions in utility operations, sales and marketing, and government affairs. He has been Executive Vice-President of the Oklahoma Statewide office since February of 2010.