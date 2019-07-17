Entergy Works to Restore Power Following Hurricane Barry

An Entergy storm team of more than 4000 workers is making significant progress in restoring power to customers following Hurricane Barry, despite accessibility issues in some of the hardest-hit areas. The greatest threat from the storm continues to be significant flooding over parts of south Louisiana.

Properties inaccessible by line trucks might require Entergy crews to work out of pick-up trucks and climb poles. The crews faced several challenges, including road closures and impassable roadways because of flooding.

While Hurricane Barry was passing through Louisiana, Melonie Stewart, vice president of distribution operations in Louisiana, who is heading Entergy’s storm response team, said, “Safety is of utmost importance for all of us as this storm moves through the state. Our crews are responding where it is safe to do so.”

Entergy has restored more than 325,590 customer outages, since Hurricane Barry first started affecting Louisiana and causing additional outages.

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

A free app is available for iPhone or Android at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.

com. Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

View Outages Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts.

text messages The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration, and other information that is regularly updated. has storm safety, preparation, restoration, and other information that is regularly updated.

Entergy Storm Center Operation: Storm Ready is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Entergy’s disaster partner American Red Cross is preparing to provide shelter for thousands of customers until they can return home or find other safe places to stay. Anyone needing a safe place to go can call 211, visit org or download the free Red Cross Emergency App here

Entergy requests customers to call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) immediately, if they come across, or suspect damaged gas or power lines.