Con Edison Crews Responding To Outages Caused By Storms And Heat

Con Edison crews are working to restore power to 4,200 customers who were affected by the storms and heat that have hit the area. The company is replacing cable and making other repairs to get customers back in service.

The customers affected include 2,700 in Brooklyn and 1,200 in Queens. Con Edison expects to have the vast majority of these customers restored tonight.

Con Edison has already restored power to over 99% of the 33,000 customers affected by yesterday’s outage in southeast Brooklyn neighborhoods, including Canarsie, Flatlands, Mill Basin, Old Mill Basin, Bergen Beach and Georgetown.

Thunderstorms on Tuesday resulted in about 11,000 new outages system-wide, affecting some of the customers previously restored. Crews continue to work around the clock addressing the outages as quickly as possible. Across the entire service area, just over 15,000 customers now remain without power.

On Sunday night, Con Edison’s engineers and operators took a pre-emptive action by cutting service to 30,000 customers in the southeast Brooklyn neighborhoods of Canarsie, Flatlands, Mill Basin, Old Mill Basin, Bergen Beach, and Georgetown.

At the time, 3,000 customers in those neighborhoods had already lost power and the equipment was under great stress due to the high demand for power and the scorching temperatures.

The company’s action prevented extensive damage to the equipment. That damage would have resulted in longer outages and potentially more customers losing service.