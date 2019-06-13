Contract Extended to Support Smart Metering Rollout in Hong Kong

Landis+Gyr has announced an extension of its work on CLP Power’s advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) platform in Hong Kong, to support a full smart metering rollout covering 2.6 million customers.

The contract extension will see Landis+Gyr deploying additional smart meter endpoints, as well as the Gridstream solution platform, to CLP Power’s Hong Kong service territory over seven years.

An AMI system is the core component of a smart grid. It enables timely access to electricity consumption information via smart meters, allowing customers to make informed energy choices and save energy. The AMI platform further facilitates monitoring of power supply conditions and enhances supply reliability, safety, and operational efficiency.

“We are proud to support CLP Power demonstrate the value advanced metering brings to its customers and internal stakeholders. The AMI technology scale-up represents a key milestone in the evolution of CLP Power’s service offering,” said Steve Jeston, head of Landis+Gyr’s Asia Pacific region. “We are excited to be on this journey of innovation as CLP Power works to deliver Hong Kong’s smart city vision,” Steve added.