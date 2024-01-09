Terna Announces Operations At 132 kV Underground Power Line In Fano

Terna, Italy’s transmission system operator, has announced initiation of operations at an underground 132 kV power line, connecting the substation and industrial area of Fano, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino.

The power line, created in an underground cable, was laid along existing roads and runs for about 6.5 km.

The project with an investment worth $9.87 million from the company led by Giuseppina Di Foggia will not only increase the security and adequacy of the Mondolfo primary cabin but also make the area’s electricity grid more reliable, with multiple benefits like an improved the high-voltage grid to meet demand from local businesses.

The project was followed by a consultation with the local area and its authorities to relocate a section of cable from residential areas and the issue of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Marche regional authority.

Terna manages about 2000 km of high and extra-high-voltage power lines and 20 substations in Marche along with a team of over 40 personnel for the development and maintenance of the electricity grid.