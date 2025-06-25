Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Installed in Downtown Jackson, Mississippi

Eight new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed at three locations in downtown Jackson as part of the Charge Up! Mississippi initiative, a program led by Adopt a Charger and supported by funding from Entergy’s Environmental Initiatives Fund.

The project aims to expand EV infrastructure, support EV travel in the region, and offer the public opportunities to learn about electric vehicle technology. The City of Jackson partnered with Adopt a Charger to host the installations.

"This station represents more than just an investment in infrastructure — it’s an investment in our people, our environment, and our economy,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Tesla contributed Universal Connector equipment for the stations, which support both North American Charging Standard (NACS) and J-1772 plugs, ensuring compatibility with all EV models currently on the market. The Level 2 – 240-volt stations can provide approximately 25 miles of range per hour of charging.

Charge Up! Mississippi is one component of a larger set of installations that include sites at Hinds Community College – Eagle Ridge Campus, the Mississippi Children’s Museum, and the City of Clinton.

Adopt a Charger has partnered with Lavallee Electric, a local contractor, to install and maintain the stations over a five-year period.

Since 2001, Entergy’s Environmental Initiatives Fund has contributed approximately $43 million to environmental projects, including wetlands restoration, reforestation, wildlife conservation, and other regional sustainability programs.