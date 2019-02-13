Canada Invests US$1.15 million on Fast Chargers for Electric Vehicles

Electric and alternative fuel vehicles play a key role in reducing pollution. As Canadians continue to make greener choices, the country’s government is giving them more options to reduce pollution while driving.

Recently, Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister for environment and climate change, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, the country’s minister of natural resources, announced a US$1.15-million investment to build 23 electric vehicle fast chargers across British Columbia.

“Investments in green infrastructure will make our communities more accessible and healthier for everyone. By making it easier for British Columbians to switch to an electric vehicle, more Canadians can be part of the solution to take action against climate change. More electric vehicles travelling on our streets and highways reduce pollution and create good, middle-class jobs,” said McKenna.

The stations are being deployed by British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority, with partial funding from Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI).

The EVAFIDI program is part of the Government of Canada's US$180 billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Through Generation Energy, a national dialogue on Canada's energy future, Canadians made it clear that electric vehicles are a necessity for Canada's low-carbon future. The government is also supportive of all green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance the country’s green future and help achieve its domestic and international climate targets.

The Government of British Columbia is contributing US$575,000 toward the fast chargers through its Clean Energy Vehicle Public Fast Charging Program.

George Heyman, British Columbian minister of environment and climate change strategy, said: “Through our CleanBC plan, we're building a better British Columbia — one with a low-carbon economy that creates opportunities for everyone. British Columbians have told us they want to make the switch to cleaner transportation alternatives. We are moving forward on infrastructure improvements such as electric vehicle fast chargers, as well as making clean energy vehicles more affordable to more people in our province."

The Canadian electric utility company, BC Hydro and Power Authority, in Vancouver, which is in the British Columbia province, is closely involved in this project and Keith Anderson, VP of customer service in the company, said: “To make it easier for British Columbians interested in driving an electric vehicle, we're expanding our fast-charging station network across the province. Electric vehicles are a great option for those looking to reduce their driving costs and their impact on the environment because BC Hydro generates 98% clean electricity,”.

The funding is part of the government's US$182.5-million investment to develop a coast-to-coast fast-charging network for EVs and establish natural gas stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centers. This investment will also ensure Canada-U.S. alignment of standards for low-carbon vehicles and refueling infrastructure.