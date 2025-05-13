Entergy New Orleans Assists St. Mary’s Dominican High School in Restoring Power

Entergy New Orleans team delivered a new transformer and also assisted in setting a new pole, installing updated wiring, and preparing the transformer pad at St. Mary’s Dominican High School, which was unable to receive power due to internal electrical issues.

The school’s administration was advised by their electrician about the secondary wiring on campus to be deteriorating. Plans were in place to address the issue over the summer break, as repairs require a temporary power outage. However, the wiring failed resulting in a loss of power to the entire campus.

All of the work was completed within 48 hours, helping the school’s electrical contractor to start replacing the secondary wiring. Power was restored to the school through close coordination with Dominican High School and the office of Councilmember Joe Giarrusso.

“We recognized how important it was to act fast,” said Nyka Scott, vice president, customer service and economic development at Entergy New Orleans. “After the school’s equipment broke down, our team worked proactively to reduce downtime and support students’ return to the classroom as quickly and safely as possible.”