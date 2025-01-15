Western Power Completes $1.2 Million Network Upgrade in Merredin

Western Power has announced completion of a $1.2 million netwok upgrade program to enhance network resilience in Merredin.

The infrastructure upgrades included replacing about 60 poles and 6.5 km of conductor, upgrading streetlights and insulators, and undertaking other essential maintenance.

Zane Christmas, Executive Manager of Asset Operations at Westen Power, said that the upgrades, which started in May 2024, are expected to help strengthen network resilience to weather impacts.

Majority of the work was achieved in Merredin townsite in May through October 2024.

"We’ve replaced sections of overhead wires with covered aerial bundle cable (ABC) which is more durable and less susceptible to environmental impacts, and we’ve upgraded a number of insulators increasing resilience against pole top fires,” said Zane Christmas. “We’ve also upgraded other aging equipment to improve capacity and reinforce the network in Merredin.”