Skip navigation
Menu
2019 MX Family Shot.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Milwaukee Tool Announces New System of Cordless Light Equipment

The system of battery-powered light equipment is designed to reduce emissions, noise and vibration on job sites.

Milwaukee Tool is proud to announce the MX FUEL Equipment System. This cordless system revolutionizes the light equipment market by delivering the performance, run-time, and durability demanded by the trades without the hazards associated with emissions, noise, vibration and the frustrations of gas maintenance. Each of the solutions on the MX FUEL System goes beyond the limitations of gasoline and power cords and operate off one completely compatible battery system.

“More and more continues to be asked of trade professionals every single day. As these demands grow, they turn to manufacturers to help them stay safe and productive. At Milwaukee, we’re obsessed with proactively changing the lives of these users by developing the most effective solutions to the problems they face,” said Andrew Plowman, Vice President of Product Management for Milwaukee Tool.

After spending more than 10,000 hours with users on thousands of job sites globally, Milwaukee Tool discovered considerable safety and productivity challenges within some product categories – like gas-powered and AC equipment – due to very limited innovation, Plowman says.

"From gas headaches to design features that were causing stress on users’ bodies over time, it was clear that today’s equipment wasn’t delivering on user needs," Plowman says. "By dramatically reducing the hazards and frustrations of the light equipment that has dominated the marketplace for years, MX FUEL will fundamentally change job sites everywhere.”

For more information, visit the Web site

TAGS: Tools and Technologies
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
C7.photo2_.jpg
Sponsored Content
Designing for Future Uncertainty with High Performance Conductors
Nov 01, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-10-30 at 11.25.34 PM.png
Co-op Lineworkers Recognized for Powering Bolivian Communities
Oct 31, 2019
TransGard-Sign.jpg
Penn Power Installs Substation Fencing to Prevent Outages
Oct 31, 2019
9125-9375-tape-measures-family-1_crop.jpg
Klein Tools Updates Tape Measure Line Design to Improve Durability
Oct 28, 2019