Milwaukee Tool Announces New System of Cordless Light Equipment

Milwaukee Tool is proud to announce the MX FUEL Equipment System. This cordless system revolutionizes the light equipment market by delivering the performance, run-time, and durability demanded by the trades without the hazards associated with emissions, noise, vibration and the frustrations of gas maintenance. Each of the solutions on the MX FUEL System goes beyond the limitations of gasoline and power cords and operate off one completely compatible battery system.

“More and more continues to be asked of trade professionals every single day. As these demands grow, they turn to manufacturers to help them stay safe and productive. At Milwaukee, we’re obsessed with proactively changing the lives of these users by developing the most effective solutions to the problems they face,” said Andrew Plowman, Vice President of Product Management for Milwaukee Tool.

After spending more than 10,000 hours with users on thousands of job sites globally, Milwaukee Tool discovered considerable safety and productivity challenges within some product categories – like gas-powered and AC equipment – due to very limited innovation, Plowman says.

"From gas headaches to design features that were causing stress on users’ bodies over time, it was clear that today’s equipment wasn’t delivering on user needs," Plowman says. "By dramatically reducing the hazards and frustrations of the light equipment that has dominated the marketplace for years, MX FUEL will fundamentally change job sites everywhere.”

For more information, visit the Web site.