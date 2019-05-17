Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Gaff-n-Go: Shirt Designs Show Pride in the Line Trade

The artwork illustrates linemen's role in lighting up the world.

At the International Lineman's Rodeo, shirt swapping is an honored tradition. Recently at the Gaff-n-Go Lineman's Rodeo in Doswell, Virginia, linemen got into the spirit with T-shirt designs that depicted a "lineman's life." 

Some of the shirts featured an American flag and illustrations of linemen, while others focused on storm response and restoration. Here is a glimpse at some of the T-shirt designs courtesy of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Assoc. of Electric Co-ops.

