Gaff-n-Go: Shirt Designs Show Pride in the Line Trade

At the International Lineman's Rodeo, shirt swapping is an honored tradition. Recently at the Gaff-n-Go Lineman's Rodeo in Doswell, Virginia, linemen got into the spirit with T-shirt designs that depicted a "lineman's life."

Some of the shirts featured an American flag and illustrations of linemen, while others focused on storm response and restoration. Here is a glimpse at some of the T-shirt designs courtesy of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Assoc. of Electric Co-ops.