Emerson Launches New Greenlee Crimpers and Cutters

Emerson is now offering professionals four new models of Greenlee battery hydraulic crimpers and cutters: the In-Line Quad Point Indenter (EK6ATILX,EK6FTILX), the 6-Ton Underground Indenting Crimper (EK6IDCLX), the In-Line ACSR and Guy Wire Cutter (ESC25LX). The new Next Generation Gator tools have a single trigger activation, an enclosed impact-resistant housing to protect the tool from debris and an over-molded grip for easy, comfortable handling and control. They are powered by an 18-V lithium-ion 4.0Ah Makita battery platform, which enables users to accomplish more cuts and crimps per charge, and are equipped with an OLED screen to show instantaneous tool performance when needed.

“The new line of Next Generation Gator tools include communication capabilities with the i-press app,” says Ryan Berg, director of product management – termination for Greenlee, Emerson. “Workers can view the battery charge, last service date, last five pressure measurements, tool temperature and the number of cycles completed with a connected tool.”

In-Line Quad Point Crimper

Equipped with Intelli-CRIMP technology, the new in-line quad point crimpers monitor each cycle of use to ensure correct crimping force is achieved. If the complete crimping force is not reached, the tool will notify the professional with an audible alarm and visual alert and the OLED screen will show a description of the tool problem. The four self-contained crimping points eliminate the need for individual die sets, increasing productivity on the job. The new in-line crimpers are 25 percent lighter than pistol tool configurations and are ergonomically designed to produce less wrist torque reducing operator fatigue. The EK6FTILX features a flip-top head design and has a crimping capacity of No. 6 AWG – 750 kcmil copper and No. 6 AWG – 750 kcmil aluminum. EK6ATILX has an open head configuration and a crimping capacity of No. 6 AWG- 500 kcmil copper, and No. 6 AWG – 400 kcmil aluminum.

6-Ton Underground Indenting Crimper (EK6IDCLX)

The new dieless indenting crimper eliminates the risk of incorrect die selection with the use of a large exterior piston and small interior piston. The interior small piston performs two functions at a force of 30kN: first, it aligns the cable lugs and connectors to the correct position and then it crimps smaller cross sections up to 1/0 AWG. The exterior piston crimps larger cross sections at 60kN to ensure a tight connection. The compact indenting crimper is suitable for working in tight spaces and features a coated head brush guard to protect users from accidental contact with conductors.

Inline ASCR and Guy Wire Cutter (ESC25LX)

Equipped with durable and long-lasting replaceable ACSR blades, the new tool is capable of cutting up to 557 MCM Eagle ACSR and 3/8-inch EHS guy wire. Its compact scissor-style blades combined with 350-degree rotating head allows the operator to quickly and easily cut from any position. The ergonomic inline design is lightweight and well-balanced, making it suitable for one-handed overhead cutting. The double-click safety button prevents unintentional activation of the cutting jaw and an electric motor stop ensures no residual travel of blades.

Professionals can schedule a demonstration of the new Greenlee cutters and crimpers with a local dealer. To find the nearest dealer, visit Greenlee.com/where-to-buy. For more information, visit www.Emerson.com.