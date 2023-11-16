Strongwell Recognized for Manufacture of 200-Ft Tall Fiberglass Structure

Strongwell (USA), a company specializing in the pultrusion of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites, was recently recognized with two awards for its innovation in the design and manufacture of the world’s tallest freestanding pultruded fiberglass structure – a nearly 200-ft tall tower erected in central Texas.

The tower is designed to launch surface-type electromagnetic waves for energy transmission as part of a decades-long R&D initiative. The use of fiberglass, which is virtually transparent to radio frequencies, minimized signal losses. Along with the other requirements specified by Strongwell’s customer, there is simply no other capable structural material.

“Pultruded FRP is an ideal structural material in many applications, but especially this one. The requirements for lightweight, high strength, RF-transparency, field fabrication/assembly, and long-term durability made the selection of our materials a perfect choice,” said David Gibbs, Strongwell’s vice president of sales and engineering.

The project used more than 28,000 FRP hex nuts, 13,400 linear ft of threaded fiberglass rods and almost 30,000 linear ft of pultruded exterior cladding. The entire structure was manufactured and pre-fabricated at Strongwell’s Bristol, Virginia, location, shipped to the job site, then assembled in sections, which were lifted and bolted into place.