R.T. Casey Completes Subsea Cable Installation for OSU PacWave South

R.T. Casey, an offshore and subsea construction company, has announced progress with Oregon State University's (OSU) PacWave South project, a utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test facility in the U.S.

RTC was responsible for the design, procurement, installation, and integration of critical infrastructure for the project to ensure unspoiled energy transmission.

RTC’s contributions to PacWave South included:

Subsea Cable Engineering – Designing and installing high-performance subsea cables to withstand the Pacific Ocean’s extreme conditions.

Precision Installation – Deploying cutting-edge offshore and terrestrial cable solutions for seamless energy connectivity.

Collaborative Execution – Partnering with OSU and industry leaders from the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Louisiana to drive innovation.

Safety-Driven Operations – Upholding Incident-Free Operations (IFO) standards, ensuring excellence in every phase of the project.

“By combining technical expertise, collaboration, and a precision-driven approach, we successfully delivered a project that will drive the future of wave-generated power,” said Zachary Casey, Project Executive at RTC.

“This project marks a significant milestone in renewable energy transmission, but its impact extends far beyond wave power,” said Rachel Cambre, Senior Electrical Project Manager at RTC. “The infrastructure we installed showcases RTC’s expertise in delivering high-performance subsea and terrestrial cable solutions that can support a wide range of offshore energy and communication projects.”