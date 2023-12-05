Preparing for Net Zero: Harnessing Energy Storage’s Role in Achieving Decarbonization

Energy storage is one important piece in helping power companies achieve their decarbonization goals. Battery-based energy storage capacity installations soared more than 1200% between 2018 and 1H2023, underscoring its significance in the electric power sector. As of October 2023, approximately 120 GW of energy storage projects are in various stages of development.

Several factors are contributing to this growth on the electric grid: Improving economic viability, driven by cost reductions in advanced technologies like lithium-ion batteries, has helped make energy storage a financially attractive solution.

Changing fuel mix is a key catalyst for energy storage as it helps mitigate the intermittency of wind and solar and can substitute for retiring fossil plants.

Policy and regulatory support have acknowledged energy storage's pivotal role in enhancing grid stability and resilience. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) supercharged interest in energy storage. This legislation, combined with prior Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders and increasing actions taken by states, could help drive a greater shift toward embracing energy storage as a key solution.

Versatility is at the core of energy storage as it serves numerous grid applications, including peak shaving and frequency regulation. In 2022, while frequency regulation remained the most common energy storage application, 57% of utility-scale US energy storage capacity was used for price arbitrage, up from 17% in 2019.

Resilience and reliability drive the increased adoption of energy storage, bolstering grid stability and dependability, particularly in regions exposed to extreme weather events.

The evolution of energy storage can be categorized into three distinct eras, shaped by technological advancements and the shift from short-duration to a combination of short- and long-duration energy storage technologies.

Up to 2021, the Pre-Battery Era marked the early stages of energy storage development, with pumped hydro storage serving as a well-established but geographically constrained solution.

The Era of Battery Dominance, from 2022 to 2035, is characterized by ongoing battery technology advancements designed to boost capacity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The Era of Breakthrough Innovation, from 2036 to 2050, is expected to align with the transition to economy-wide net-zero carbon emissions. It anticipates the emergence of novel storage technologies with higher capacity, seasonal balancing, faster response times, and enhanced sustainability, possibly featuring next-generation batteries and hydrogen-based storage solutions.

These eras delineate the dynamic progression of energy storage, which could be instrumental in shaping a sustainable, carbon-neutral energy future.