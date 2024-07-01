The Importance of Distributed Energy Resources to Affordable Clean Power

DERstribution is transforming the grid

Household energy use is transforming, placing utilities at the center of two important trends: decarbonization and customer affordability. Individual purchases of smart home appliances, solar and storage systems, and electric vehicles (EV) are exponentially increasing the number of distributed energy resources (DER) that can generate, store, or flexibly draw energy from the grid. These DER are creating bidirectional networks at the grid edge – or DERstribution – that utilities can harness to help address grid flexibility and peak demand challenges.

Deloitte’s report “Households transforming the grid: Distributed energy resources are key to affordable clean power” showed that the potential role for quickly deployable DER is likely even more important as permitting and interconnection queues for utility-scale resources lengthen. These delays can compound cost and resource pressures that have intensified over the past year due to growing load, climate impacts, mission, and regulatory pushback. Utilities should understand residential DER trends over the next decade, and how grid planning, the regulatory compact, and data architecture may need to change to optimize the DERstribution system transforming the grid.

Households can help meet peak demand

Households form the most distributed and versatile utility customer segment, with the greatest capacity and equity potential. Household power capacity from DER could surpass doubled total peak electricity demand in a 2035 decarbonized grid scenario: Deloitte analysis found that DER capacity grows from 46 GW to 1,561 GW, while peak demand doubles from 735 GW to 1,487 GW. And DER capacity would grow four- to thousand-fold, by more than 2 to 300 GW across states.

Given that DER have different penetrations, capabilities, and load profiles, combinations of different types of DER could help better adapt to changing seasonal and intraday peak profiles. At one end of the spectrum are DER with low deployment but high capacity, such as EV storage harnessed via bidirectional vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging technology. EV capacity potential alone could meet peak demand in 2035, but only if fledgling V2G achieves widespread adoption. On the other end are DER with high availability but limited capacity, such as thermostat-controlled HVAC systems. When aggregated, thermostats can deliver the same capacity reduction that a peaker plant would supply.

Unlocking this potential requires advanced digital technologies to enable active management that could deliver cost savings to utilities and customers. DER management includes least-cost mechanisms such as time-of-use (TOU) rates and demand response for programmable thermostats that have been operating for decades with simple controls.

Regulators can align customer usage to goals

Performance-based regulation, grid data sharing, and opt-out time-of-use rates can help align regulators, utilities, developers, and customers to state targets across DERstribution planning. Each stakeholder has a key role: