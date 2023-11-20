Localized Distribution Key To Rural Africa & Asia

For emerging markets in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, transmission and distribution have long been overlooked and underinvested, despite its critical role in delivering energy services to the more than 3 billion people who still live without reliable access to electricity.

Husk Power Systems, which owns and operates the largest fleet of community solar mini-grids and T&D networks across rural Asia and Africa, works in low-voltage settings within the overall electricity supply chain and builds last-mile distribution systems that serve off-grid, weak-grid and under-the-grid communities. To date, the company has installed and maintains a distribution network of more than 600 km (373 miles) in length, serving a population of 500,000.

Mini-grids are the most cost-effective way to provide reliable three-phase alternating-current electrical infrastructure to rural and peri-urban communities. They can have major implications on enabling socioeconomic progress in the Global South. For example, extending a national grid to a community 25 km (15.5 miles) away from the point of generation or a transmission substation would require an estimated four times to five times the investment Husk makes in setting up both the generation and distribution assets.

Low-voltage distribution networks often have been neglected in terms of design innovation. However, Husk treats distribution with the same importance as it puts on the generation system in terms of quality and protection. It is investing heavily in research and development (R&D) and working to ensure last-mile electricity delivery makes an important contribution to eradicating energy poverty globally.

Levelized Cost Of Energy

In the power industry, levelized cost of energy (LCOE) generally is calculated only based on generation systems. At Husk, however, LCOE covers the complete system — from point of generation to the consumer, including the distribution assets. As a result, the company is simultaneously optimizing on multiple T&D fronts:

Use of high-quality, tested and verified material

Implementation of a preventive maintenance schedule to ensure the health of assets

Reduction and management of both technical and nontechnical losses

Deployment of monitoring systems to reduce the cost of maintenance, without compromising reliability.

Five Focus Areas

Husk focuses on five areas when it comes to its distribution systems:

1. Efficiency — Husk has designed a distribution network that ensures the aggregate technical and commercial losses are under 9%, compared to about 35% in losses by state-run distribution utilities in the markets in which Husk operates. Husk’s distribution system delivers less than 6% technical losses and has established management capabilities to control commercial losses under 3%. The major contributors to the reduction in distribution losses has been quicker response times and solving technical and theft-related issues on the grid. Husk has sized its systems using learnings from data on over 15 years of operation. Besides addressing loss reduction, another important area of focus for mini-grid operators is on phase balance, as the mix of users is still 80-to-20 between single phase and three phase, respectively.