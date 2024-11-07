As Rafael Intensifies into Category 3 Hurricane, CenterPoint Energy Remains Prepared

CenterPoint Energy continues to closely monitor forecasts and prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Rafael, which has intensified into a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The company continues to mobilize resources, conduct pre-landfall emergency preparedness protocols and implement enhanced staffing plans to support potential landfall impacts in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

CenterPoint has also identified more than 13,000 mutual assistance resources to support emergency response efforts and help restore service to impacted customers if needed over the coming days.

"There is still a great deal of uncertainty around Rafael and its ultimate landfall. But we want the customers and the communities we serve across the Gulf Coast to know that CenterPoint continues to prepare to respond to any potential impacts on both our electric and natural gas networks. Should it make landfall in Texas, Louisiana or Mississippi, our teams will be focused on restoring service to customers as safely and quickly as possible. We will continue coordinating with our emergency partners and sharing important safety information with our customers over the coming days, and we urge everyone in the path of the storm to stay vigilant and take the necessary preparation steps to keep themselves and their communities safe," said Richard Leger, CenterPoint's Senior Vice President of Gas Business.

CenterPoint temporarily suspends natural gas disconnections ahead of Rafael

To help support its customers ahead of the storm's landfall, CenterPoint has temporarily suspended disconnections of natural gas service in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. This action will remain in place until next week when more is known about Hurricane Rafael and any potential impacts and restoration activities.