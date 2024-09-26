FPL Begins Restoration as Powerful Helene Impacts the State

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is actively restoring power to impacted customers as Helene affects the state. FPL has mobilized a restoration workforce of thousands, with crews actively restoring power when it is safe to do so. Customers need to be prepared for potential widespread, extended power outages and continue to keep safety first.

Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area tonight as a major hurricane. The storm will bring devastating winds, heavy rainfall, flooding and dangerous storm surge throughout much of the state as it approaches land. Downed trees, flooding and other damage could delay restoration efforts.

"We have crews positioned throughout the state. They are actively responding and restoring power and will continue to do so as the weather allows. We will not stop until every customer is restored,” said FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel.

What FPL is doing: