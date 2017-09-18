Menu
Simulating IEC 61850 IEDs

This video shows how IEDScout can be used to simulate an IEC 61850 relay. IEDScout simulates all network communication of the IED, including GOOSE and Reports (MMS). For demonstration purposes, IEDScout is also used as client to see the IED simulation in action.

This can be useful in the following situations:
- SCADA testing
- Commissioning of IEC 61850 substations
- Simulating missing equipment during engineering
- Testing of logic implementations based on GOOSE
- IEC 61850 IED development

Try out IEDScout with all its functionalities at https://www.omicronenergy.com/iedscout.

 

