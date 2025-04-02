Governor of California Signs Executive Order to Prevent Future Fires in Los Angeles

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to suspend unnecessary permitting and review requirements to accelerate the rebuild of Altadena, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades following the January fires.

The executive order will accelerate the process of repairing and replacing electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunication infrastructure in communities damaged by the fires. The order will also fasten the process of undergrounding utility equipment to help communities recover more quickly while building resilience to preventing similar fires in the future.

Governor Gavin Newsom had requested the electric utilities serving the firestorm-impacted communities in Los Angeles to initiate the process of rebuilding safer and more resilient electric infrastructure, including the undergrounding of such infrastructure.

The letters sent to Southern California Edison and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, urged the utilities to develop rebuilding plans for the communities of Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Malibu, including plans for undergrounding electric distribution infrastructure by the end of March.

Governor Newsom had signed an executive order reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission to not issue guidance or take any action interfering with the Governor’s executive orders.

The current directive removes regulatory challenges preventing utilities from rebuilding quickly and hardening as well as upgrading equipment following fires.