Proactive Wildfire Mitigation Planning Service Supports Utilities

As utilities face increasing wildfire risks, new approaches to mitigation are emerging to protect infrastructure and communities. A new wildfire mitigation planning service from AiDASH has been introduced to support utilities in proactively managing fire hazards before they escalate.

Randy Lyle, a veteran wildfire management expert, has been appointed to lead this initiative. Lyle brings more than three decades of experience from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), where he served as Division Chief in San Diego. Following his tenure at CAL FIRE, he spearheaded wildfire mitigation efforts at San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), where he helped establish industry-leading programs to reduce ignition risks and manage vegetation strategically.

Among Lyle’s contributions at SDG&E was the development of the Ignition Management Program and the initiation of fuel treatment programs that have since become industry benchmarks. He also played a key role in establishing contract fire resources to enhance prevention efforts during high-fire-risk periods. Since 2019, he has consulted for utilities across the western United States, developing mitigation plans and strategies for reducing wildfire threats.

The increasing severity of wildfires has led many states to mandate that utilities implement wildfire mitigation plans. The combination of expert-driven planning and advanced technologies, such as satellite-based monitoring and vegetation management tools, is helping utilities transition from reactive responses to proactive prevention strategies.

“The wildfire threat to critical utility assets continues to grow, making proactive mitigation strategies more essential than ever,” said Lyle. “Advances in technology now allow for more effective planning and risk reduction, helping utilities protect both natural resources and public safety.”

With continued investment in wildfire mitigation, utilities are working to strengthen grid resilience and enhance safety for the communities they serve.