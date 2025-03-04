Xcel Energy Plans Public Safety Power Shutoff in Post, Texas, Due to Wildfire Risk

Xcel Energy is preparing to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in the South Plains region of Texas today as a precautionary measure to reduce wildfire risk. Approximately 180 customers in the Post, Texas, area may be affected. The decision is based on weather conditions, including high winds, low humidity, and an abundance of dry vegetation.

A PSPS is a precautionary step taken when extreme weather conditions present an increased risk of wildfires. Xcel Energy expects the shutoff to begin around 10 a.m. CT and will provide updates as conditions evolve.

“We are continuously monitoring the weather and wildfire risk factors to make informed decisions,” said Adrian Rodriguez, president of Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “Our analysis has allowed us to reduce the scope of potential impact, but it is important to note that strong winds could still cause power outages unrelated to the PSPS.”

Xcel Energy is notifying affected customers, including those who rely on medical equipment, and encouraging them to prepare for potential outages. Customers can check their address online to determine if they are within the impacted area.

In addition to the Texas PSPS, crews are patrolling power lines in areas of New Mexico experiencing similar measures to assess system conditions and safely restore service.

Following a shutoff, power restoration may take several hours to days, as crews must inspect power lines to ensure safe re-energization. Xcel Energy has positioned crews to begin restoration as soon as conditions allow.

Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings are active across Xcel Energy’s New Mexico and Texas service areas. These settings enhance public safety by automatically stopping energy flow when potential hazards, such as contact with vegetation, are detected. However, this may lead to extended outage durations as crews verify safety before restoring power.