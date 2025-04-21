NV5 Secures $9 Million in Contracts for Wildfire Mitigation and Vegetation Management Programs

NV5, a provider of geospatial and engineering solutions, has secured $9 million in new contracts to support wildfire mitigation and vegetation management programs for several major utility clients nationwide. The contracts highlight an increasing demand for data-driven approaches to reduce vegetation-related risks to transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The projects focus on acquiring and analyzing remote sensing data—particularly LiDAR—to produce asset risk assessments, enhance GIS applications, and help utilities optimize vegetation management strategies in fire-prone and storm-impacted regions.

“NV5’s advanced geospatial remote sensing technologies are instrumental in mitigating risks to electrical transmission and distribution assets from wildfires and storms,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “These contracts reinforce our commitment to using remote sensing technology to improve wildfire prevention, enhance grid reliability, and support public safety.”

Among the new awards: