NV5 Secures $9 Million in Contracts for Wildfire Mitigation and Vegetation Management Programs
NV5, a provider of geospatial and engineering solutions, has secured $9 million in new contracts to support wildfire mitigation and vegetation management programs for several major utility clients nationwide. The contracts highlight an increasing demand for data-driven approaches to reduce vegetation-related risks to transmission and distribution infrastructure.
The projects focus on acquiring and analyzing remote sensing data—particularly LiDAR—to produce asset risk assessments, enhance GIS applications, and help utilities optimize vegetation management strategies in fire-prone and storm-impacted regions.
“NV5’s advanced geospatial remote sensing technologies are instrumental in mitigating risks to electrical transmission and distribution assets from wildfires and storms,” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “These contracts reinforce our commitment to using remote sensing technology to improve wildfire prevention, enhance grid reliability, and support public safety.”
Among the new awards:
-
A major utility in Texas has selected NV5 for a comprehensive geospatial vegetation management initiative covering more than 14,000 line miles of LiDAR data collection, plus the integration of 4,870 miles of existing data. The deliverables will be accessible through INSITE, NV5’s proprietary cloud-based geospatial data management platform.
-
In Northern California, an investor-owned utility has expanded its ongoing partnership with NV5 to include detailed assessments of tree health and mortality across high fire-risk transmission corridors—critical data to inform the utility’s broader wildfire mitigation plan.
-
A Western U.S. utility has contracted NV5 to update geospatial remote sensing datasets to improve both vegetation and asset risk modeling, supporting their wildfire and storm resilience strategy.