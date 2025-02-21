Hoban Group’s Taihan Donates Power Cables to Support Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles

Taihan is providing products and technical support to aid the recovery of power infrastructure damaged by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Donated approximately $100,000 worth of wildfire-resistant power cables to the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP). Plans to actively support power infrastructure restoration through its U.S. subsidiary and local offices. Fulfilling corporate social responsibility as a key supplier to the U.S. power grid.

On the 10th, Hoban Group’s Taihan announced the donation of approximately $100,000 worth of power cables to the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) to support the restoration of the city’s electricity infrastructure.

LADWP, the largest municipal utility in the United States, is responsible for supplying electricity and water to the greater Los Angeles area. The donated cables will be used to restore power in areas affected by the wildfires.

The wildfire-resistant cables donated by Taihan were developed in collaboration with major utilities in California to mitigate wildfire risks, a persistent challenge in the western U.S. First introduced in 2018, these cables have undergone rigorous quality and performance testing, and only a limited number of manufacturers worldwide can produce and supply them. Over the past five years, Taihan has delivered more than KRW 100 billion (approximately $75 million) worth of power cables to the western U.S.

Taihan is also committed to actively participating in power infrastructure restoration efforts. With its proven track record in supplying and validating power cables, the company is ready to provide immediate emergency supply and technical support in close coordination with local utilities.

A Taihan representative stated, “We hope this donation provides meaningful relief to communities affected by the wildfires. As a key supplier to the U.S. power grid, we will continue to leverage our expertise to support disaster recovery and power infrastructure resilience.”

Since entering the U.S. market in the early 2000s, Taihan has expanded its market presence by executing numerous projects. In 2023 alone, the company secured over KRW 730 billion (approximately $550 million) in new projects, further solidifying its position in the region. This donation reflects Taihan’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility as an integral part of the U.S. energy sector.

Additionally, in September 2023, Taihan donated VND 2 billion (approximately KRW 100 million) to support communities in Vietnam affected by typhoon damage, reinforcing its role as a responsible global corporate citizen. Hoban Group, Taihan’s parent company, has also been actively engaged in community outreach, donating a total of KRW 10 billion (approximately $7.5 million) since the launch of its Hoban Sarang Nanum Foundation in 2007.