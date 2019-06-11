Lewis Tree CEO Named as Finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The Lewis family of companies announced that Tom Rogers, CEO and president, was selected by a panel of independent judges as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 New York Award.

The program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming the world.

“I am honored to be selected among the many high-caliber finalists this year,” Rogers says. “I am also fortunate to lead a team of 4,500 dedicated and talented individuals who collectively have driven our impressive performance. Together, we serve many of the best utilities, coops and municipalities in the energy industry. We’re proud of our values-based culture and mission to relentlessly pursue the success of our customers and employees through our commitment to safety, service and innovation.”

Award winners will be announced at a special event on June 20 at the New York Marriott Marquis.