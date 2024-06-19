Enel Distribución Triples Its Tree-Pruning Work

As part of the preventive maintenance of its networks, the company assigned additional crews to reinforce the management of trees within its concession area in the Metropolitan Region. In this way, in coordination with the municipalities, it seeks to face better eventual rains or storms in the face of winter.

Since 80% of the power distribution network is overhead, one of the main reasons for power supply interruptions is vegetation growing near the power lines. Interruptions also occur due to extreme climatic conditions such as increasingly elevated temperatures, intense winds, storms, and vegetation affected by a prolonged drought. This leads to large trees, branches, or debris falling on the power lines. Additionally, the wind moving the vegetation can also cause it to touch the power lines, resulting in severe damage to the infrastructure.

Enel Distribución implements a tree management plan annually to oversee these types of situations. This year, in coordination with the 33 municipalities in its concession area, the company planned to clear over 1,300 kilometers of medium-voltage networks, estimating almost 40,000 pruning points. However, due to the winter weather, it decided to triple its efforts by adding more specialized crews to inspect an additional 3,200 kilometers, totaling more than 4,500 kilometers during this season.

"Our preventive pruning plan is crucial for reducing potential supply disruptions, especially during the winter months. This year, we have taken extra measures to clear more streets and avenues in the capital by pruning nearly 60,000 additional trees," explained Víctor Balbontín, operations manager of Enel Distribución.

According to current regulations, distribution companies must maintain the electrical infrastructure in good condition, which includes pruning trees near the wiring to achieve a safe distance between the power lines and the vegetation. Municipalities, for their part, also have their clearing programs, particularly for trees that, due to their height and size, can seriously damage the electrical networks if they fall on them.

Before trimming and pruning, we evaluate tree conditions near the power grid and then define the work needed. We carry this out throughout the year in stages and cycles, using appropriate techniques to protect the trees' health. We identify their condition, type of crown, and growth form. When trimming the branches, it's essential to cut them from the base and avoid leaving stumps that could regrow and interfere with the power lines.

Enel Distribución's on-site crews have the training to implement all safety measures required for using chainsaws, appropriate equipment, and accessories, such as anti-cut clothing and face protectors, to prevent accidents.