Forecasting for Fast, Effective Storm Response

Creating and Testing the Model

Avista worked with AiDash on a pilot that set up a minimal viable product (MVP) “Weather and Incident Forecasting Tool,” to predict storm impact and estimate storm-related incidents within 12 primary office areas in its Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho service regions. The intention was to look at storm predictions at 72, 48, 24, 18, 12 and six hours prior to any storms during the pilot period.

Other goals of the MVP pilot were to:

Allow for a more significant and consistent window of planning and preparation.

Remove the need to have a staff member or members monitor weather.

Reduce the risk that a weather event will be missed or that preparation for it will be insufficient due to staffing, vacation or holiday challenges.

To enable the forecasting tool, the team built an overlay to provide weather information on top of its current satellite and AI solution for vegetation management (IVMS). The system ingested and analyzed satellite imagery, existing infrastructure, new assets and historical storm data as well as the current weather data.

The tool then analyzed results to predict weather and create models of potential customer incidents and outages around 12 regional offices.

By assembling more than 15 years of storm outage data, the pilot program could set storm intensity thresholds. Identifying these thresholds helped the team to evaluate the collective outage risk within the network and in the vicinity of the offices. The effort also enabled a clear view of a storm’s intensity and communicated risk by assigning risk levels to each office area: small, medium, large or extreme.

Severe Weather Testing

Avista tested the proof of concept for storm forecasting in a series of 10 severe weather incidents throughout 2022. The forecasting tool made predictions regarding eight out of the

10 storms, showing 80% accuracy. A look at several storm cases shows increasing benefits from the tool’s capabilities:

Severe Storm Event — November 2022: The tool proved its effectiveness and prediction accuracy when storms punctuated with strong wind gusts hit the area at the beginning of the month. Predicted incidents throughout the storm period showed high accuracy against the 709 actual reported incidents.

With a large sum of the tools’ alerts occurring at least 72 hours ahead of time, Avista had time to assign resources and make sure crews were in place to respond to issues, as well as to notify customers to prepare for an outage, where needed.

The pilot tool’s success in this event prompted Avista to adopt the full AiDash technology behind the tool: AiDash Climate Risk Intelligence System (CRIS).

36-Hour Windstorm — January 2024: Early in the month, Avista’s service area experienced a severe windstorm, which hit some office areas harder than others. The forecasting tool analyzed satellite imagery regarding vegetation data as well as weather reports and noted that the area had experienced five similar storms. It was able to predict that there would be about 163 incidents that would need attention.

The actual total reached 177, which meant the solution delivered 92% accuracy.

Dueling Incidents — Gas Pipeline and Electric Utility — November 2023: One of Avista’s natural gas pipelines was damaged in a serious dig incident. Gas service had to be shut off while the utility deployed large numbers of staff and resources to ensure safety and repair.

As the utility focused on the emergency operations plan (EOP) for the gas line, a storm was building that could threaten electric lines in other locations. While focusing on the EOP, Avista could have missed the approaching severe weather event.

However, the forecasting tool provided advance predictions. With enough early warning, the team could assess resources and divert some to address what turned out to be 50 storm incidents, reducing customer impact.

Improving Efficiency

Outcomes, including predictions and results, have been successfully validated for the Avista and AiDash “Weather and Incident Forecasting Tool” MVP/pilot. The forecasting model was able to predict and capture all storm events and storm related outages across the utility’s network in 2022 with an accuracy of > 80%. And subsequent results reached 92% accuracy.