The Trees and Utitilies conference will take place in 2024 from Sept. 10-12 in Fort Worth. The contents of the conference will be about the latest utility arboriculture research, best management practices, and environmental concerns.

As a reminder, the call for papers for the conference goes live on Dec. 13, 2023. Check out the website for updates on the conference and information on submitting your speaking proposal.

Check out the highlights from last year's conference.