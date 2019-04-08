AAA Tree Service Opens New Office in New York City

AAA Tree Service opened a new office on March 1 in Queens County, New York, to provide professional tree cutting services in New York City and Long Island. The company has been providing its services for the past 24 years.

According to a recent release, the company understands how dangerous a wrongly located tree, especially in storms, can be for the people living nearby. Also, to help their customers to properly and aesthetically maintain their trees, AAA Tree Service also provides tree trimming, tree pruning, mulching, stump removal and many more tree care services.

The fully licensed and insured company is accredited by the International Society of Arboriculture and has been awarded a Platinum membership by Chamber of Commerce.

