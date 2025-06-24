Governor of Oregon Appoints Letha Tawney as Chair of the Oregon Public Utility Commission

Governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek has appointed Letha Tawney as Chair of the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC), effective immediately.

Chair Tawney will ensure safety, consumer advocacy, and regulatory integrity in her new leadership role. Additionally, the Oregon Senate has confirmed Karin Power to serve as Commissioner of the PUC for a four-year term ending May 20, 2029.

Power was appointed by Gov. Kotek and recommended for Senate confirmation in early 2025. Power will add valuable legal, legislative, and environmental expertise to the three-member commission.

As Chair, Tawney will guide the Commission’s oversight of Oregon’s investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities, as well as select telecommunications and water utilities, ensuring reliable service and just, reasonable rates for Oregon households and businesses.