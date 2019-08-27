Skip navigation
The Compass device mounted on the underside of the hard-hat brim
The Compass device, which is comfortable and easy to wear, is mounted on the underside of the hard-hat brim.
Electric Utility Operations>Tools and Technologies

Personal Voltage Detector Saves Lives

The Safeguard Compass device provides personal voltage and current detection in a small form factor, which is convenient and easy to wear.

Working alone and at night, an NV Energy troubleshooter patrolled a line to search for the cause of a power outage. Once he arrived at his destination, he exited his truck to inspect a pole. Suddenly, his personal voltage detector, which was clipped to the brim of his hard hat, sounded an alert, signaling an energized line in his proximity.

