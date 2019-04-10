Projects to Improve Energy Infrastructure in West Africa

Two energy systems will be built in Benin and three substations upgraded in Cote d’Ivoire as a part of energy infrastructure upgrade across West Africa. The projects will be executed by GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business in partnership with governments and utlities. The aim is to develop self-sustaining electricity systems in the region and provide scalable power solutions.

Benin

In Benin, 85% of electricity used is imported from neighboring countries. To strengthen the country’s grid and manage electricity loss during energy transmission, the Société Béninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE) will set up the country's first Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), and substations and telecommunication infrastructure at the National Distribution Control Center in Cotonou will be rehabilitated.

ADMS is engineered with adaptive algorithms and predictive analytics to help utilities operate the grid more efficiently and enable automation. The system in Benin will be able to predict issues, identify the faults on the grid and propose a restoration plan.

“The ADMS will help optimize energy distribution, reduce electricity losses and minimize shortages,” said the national coordinator for MCA-Benin II. “This project is aligned with the government’s ambition to efficiently manage the generation from power plants, microgrids and other grid infrastructure to improve the quality, efficiency and availability of power to our customers. This system will also help manage security and maintain control of the grid.”

Cote d’Ivoire

Three 225-kV substations in Ferke, Man and Taabo will be rehabilitated and expanded, helping improve the electricity supply in the northern, western and central part of Côte d’Ivoire.

“With about 90% of the country’s population having access to electricity and the demand for energy growing, limited distribution systems cause a total energy loss of approximately 20% annually. There is a need to rehabilitate and strengthen the country’s grid infrastructure,” said Bile Gerard Tanoe, secretary general of CI-ENERGIES. “This project will improve the power capacities of Ferke, Man and Taabo substations to help mitigate total energy losses and provide the reliability needed to limit the total unavailability of these critical substations,” he added.

“Energy is a key component for on-going development in Sub-Saharan Africa. With only 45% electrification rate in many countries in the region, it is critical to develop an end-to-end solution to increase energy access and foster economic development,” said Lazarus Angbazo, president & CEO of GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business in Sub-Saharan Africa.