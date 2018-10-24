Mitsubishi Electric to Supply High-Voltage Switchgear and Transformers to Myanmar

Myanmar is developing its electricity infrastructure to overcome power shortages due to the country’s rapid economic growth. As of this effort, the country is urgently refurbishing and upgrading its aging substations as a high-priority measure.

For example, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been selected to supply Electric Power Generation Enterprise (EPGE) in Myanmar with 46 gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), seven transformers and other equipment via subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The equipment will be delivered beginning next year for use at substations scheduled to commence operation in 2021.

The supply order falls under the Urgent Rehabilitation and Upgrade Project Phase 1 (Package 2), a Japanese official development (ODA) project in Myanmar. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric will supply a variety of reliable, high-quality equipment to contribute to the development of Myanmar’s infrastructure and economy.

Mitsubishi Electric’s gas-insulated switchgear can be installed in space-restricted areas of existing substations and its special divided three-phase transformers can be packed in separate compact modules for easier shipping to locations where transportation infrastructure is underdeveloped. According to Mitsubishi Electric, the company was awarded with this supply order based on the high evaluation of its product quality and experience in supplying related products to customers in Japan and other markets.