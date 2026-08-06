Designing For Avian Vision: A Performance-Based Approach to Power Line Collision Mitigation

As grid infrastructure expands, reducing bird collisions remains a growing challenge for utilities and developers. Many traditional diverters were designed around human visibility rather than how birds detect obstacles in flight. Research shows that contrast, size, movement, and spacing play a critical role in helping birds identify and avoid overhead lines. This paper explores the science behind avian detection and how advanced diverter technologies can improve visibility under real-world conditions, helping reduce collision risk while supporting environmental stewardship and installation efficiency.

Key Learnings