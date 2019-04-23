US$7 Million to Improve Grid Resiliency Using AI, Machine Learning and Analytics

Eight projects will get US$7 million in federal funding to explore the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning for better grid operation and management. The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Electricity has selected the projects.

The fund is part of the US$20 million that the DOE will disburse to promote innovative research and development in AI and machine learning.

The DOE's Office of Science has announced that the remaining US$13 million would support new research aimed at improving AI as a tool of scientific investigation and prediction.

“Leveraging the power of AI will revolutionize every single aspect of our lives and help us address the complex challenges we face today, including the world’s most pressing scientific challenges, and secure the power grid in our rapidly evolving environment,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “These two sets of AI funding will help ensure continued advancement in the scientific fields and will strengthen the resilience of our nation’s critical energy infrastructure.”

AI in grid resiliency

The eight projects are expected to inform and shape the future development and application of faster grid analytics and modeling, better grid asset management, and sub-second automatic control actions that will help system operators avoid grid outages, improve operations, and reduce costs.

The projects will ensure secure, reliable, and resilient electricity. A detailed list of the eight projects selected for awards is available here. Final award amounts are subject to negotiation.

AI in science

Of the US$13 million, US$11 million will be devoted to the development of new AI algorithms and software adapted to specific scientific problems or sets of problems. Applications will be open to DOE national laboratories, with opportunities for universities, industry, and nonprofit organizations to participate as partners. Awards will be selected competitively by peer review. The total planned funding of US$11 million in FY 2019 dollars will support three-year projects. Letters of Intent are due May 1, 2019, by 5 p.m. Eastern time. Final applications are due May 31, 2019, by 5 p.m. Eastern time. The full text of the FOA for DOE national laboratories can be found here.

A further US$2 million will support research aimed at improving the reliability of predictions from AI and machine learning models through the application of mathematical and statistical techniques of uncertainty quantification. Applications will be open to national laboratories, universities, industry, and nonprofit organizations. Awards will be selected competitively by peer review. The total planned funding of US$2 million in FY 2019 dollars will support two-year projects. Letters of Intent are required and are due May 8, 2019, by 5 p.m. Eastern time. Final applications are due May 31, 2019, by 5 p.m. Eastern time.

More information about DOE’s efforts to improve critical energy infrastructure is available here. More information on DOE’s Office of Science programs is available here.