Workforce Opportunity Services and DTE Energy Announce Partnership

Workforce Opportunity Services, the non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities, has joined forces with DTE Energy, a Detroit-based diversified energy company. As part of the partnership, WOS is spearheading the recruitment, training and onboarding of a pilot group of underserved and/or veteran individuals from Detroit into positions with DTE Energy.

Through the program, WOS will recruit and train candidates for a 26-week Utility Employee Program. The three-week academic phase of the program will be conducted at an academic institution located in Downtown Detroit.

"We know that having a diverse and inclusive workforce makes us a better company—with unique perspectives and insights that enhance our ability to be creative, solve problems and better serve our customers," says Diane Antishin, vice president, human resources operations and chief diversity and inclusion officer, DTE Energy. "WOS offers a tangible solution to increase our diversity with talent from our local community, complementing DTE's efforts to eliminate the opportunity gap in the communities we serve."

"WOS is thrilled to partner with DTE Energy, a company committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen the economic progress, education and employment opportunities in the greater Detroit area," says Dr. Art Langer, founder and chairman, WOS. "DTE Energy is a world-class organization that values inclusivity and diversity, while also providing value and premier service to its customers. We look forward to a long lasting and fruitful partnership with DTE Energy and furthering our footprint in developing the local talent of the Detroit area."