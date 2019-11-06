UCLA Organizes Clean Energy Summit for Industry Leaders

Despite federal inaction, U.S. cities and states are making progress on 100% clean energy, and a diverse group of leaders gathered in Los Angeles on Nov. 6 to share new data and accelerate momentum.

The UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation (LCI) and LCI Policymaker-in-Residence Kevin de León, author of California's 100% clean energy mandate, hosted the first-ever Summit on State & Local Progress Toward 100% Clean Energy . Republican and Democratic policymakers, utility experts, activists and scholars from across the country discussed the strategies that are working and the barriers that need to be overcome in order to speed the country’s transition to 100% clean energy.

LCI also released two new reports at the Summit:

A briefing paper providing a bird’s-eye update on the state of state and local progress toward 100% clean energy, and

A white paper finding that more than 65 cities and counties in California are already powered by 100% carbon-free electricity – and all but two of these communities are served by community choice aggregators (CCAs).

Summit speakers included New Mexico Representative Patricia Roybal Caballero (D); Washington State Representative Gael Tarleton (D); former Pennsylvania state Senator Chuck Mcilhinney (R); Alice Reynolds, senior advisor for energy to California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Allison Clements, program director of clean energy markets, Energy Foundation; Roger Kim, executive director, Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund; Hal Harvey, CEO, Energy Innovation; and Jodie Van Horn, Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 Campaign.

Visit the Web site to see a live stream of the event on Nov. 6. You can also visit the site for more information following the Summit.