Trench Safety Stand Down Educates Workers About Trenching Hazards

Trench and excavation operations are among the most dangerous jobs in the construction industry, according to United Rentals, which is participating in trench safety educational events during the 2019 Trench Safety Stand Down Week from June 17-21. These events will help organizations and their workers advance knowledge about trench hazards and safe work practices in trenching and excavation work.

Each of United Rentals’ more than 92 trench safety locations will be involved in educational events, ranging from tailgate talks at job sites and lunch-and-learns to forums featuring independent trench safety authorities, OSHA officials and United Rentals experts.

Multiple events will feature Eric Giguere, a former construction worker who survived a near-fatal trench collapse and now is a recognized expert in safety awareness. Last year, more than 10,000 people attended United Rentals Trench Safety Stand Down events.

“Trench Safety Stand Down week is an important event supporting an ever-changing industry,” says Todd Hayes, region vice president – trench safety, United Rentals. “The complexity of excavations and trenches our customers face every day creates many obstacles. Our role and support start with safety every day and that is what a company can expect from United Rentals as North America’s largest trench safety provider. The Stand Down week is just one more week in our ongoing role to share safety messages and highlight the largest offering of solutions.”

For a listing of events and information on how organizations and individuals can attend a United Rentals trench safety event, please visit the United Rentals Trench Safety Stand Down event page. Here is a sampling of educational events that have already taken place or are coming up this week.

June 18, Hayward, California: Excavation Safety Expo, focused on educating workers on how to become or remain a competent person in excavation safety. A variety of industry professionals, including Giguere, will present and share their expertise. It takes place at United Rentals Trench Safety, 4125 Breakwater Ave. in Hayward from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



June 19, Lubbock, Texas: Trench Safety Stand Down Lunch, featuring guest speaker Giguere. It takes place at United Rentals Trench Safety, 4103 Frankford Ave. in Lubbock from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



June 19, Reno, Nevada: Excavation Safety Class, starting from 7 a.m. to noon at United Rentals Trench Safety, 12905 Old Virginia Road in Reno. Attendees must register in advance due to extremely limited seating.



June 20, Charlotte, N.C.: Trench Safety Stand Down Open House, with a luncheon featuring Giguere as a speaker. It takes place at United Rentals Trench Safety, 10840 Metromont Pkwy. in Charlotte from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



June 20, Denver, Colorado: Trench Safety Stand Down Open House, featuring trench safety product demonstrations, a competent person toolbox talk and lunch. It takes place at United Rentals, 6400 Washington St. in Denver from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



June 21, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Stand Down Breakfast, featuring industry experts, including Giguere, speaking on topics related to trench and excavation hazards. Participants will have the opportunity for hands-on activities such as installing protective systems, soil analysis, rescue operations and atmospheric testing. The event will include breakout sessions on excavation/trenching hazards and provide solutions to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities. It takes place at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5100 Pennypack St. in Philadelphia from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.



June 21, Hanover, Virginia: 2019 NUCA of Virginia Trench Safety Stand Down, a joint event involving United Rentals, NUCA of Virginia, VA811 and other organizations. The agenda includes a mock trench rescue and demonstrations of fall protection, conﬁned space and trench shoring/shielding. It takes place at the Virginia Public Safety Training Center, 7093 Broad Neck Road in Hanover from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

