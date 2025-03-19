Consumers Energy Grows Workforce for Reliability Roadmap

Consumers Energy is supporting workforce development and trainings for the next generation of workers to serve Michiganders.

Consumers Energy has appointed or promoted over 100 employees in the Journey Worker Electric Lines team over 2024.

"Consumers Energy's job growth and training opportunities strengthen our talent pipeline while supporting a more reliable energy future for everyone," said Craig Wright, president of Michigan State Utility Workers Union. "These investments create good-paying union jobs and equip workers with the skills needed to build and maintain a resilient grid."

Other critical investments are the apprenticeship and training programs, including the joint School to Work initiative, in-house Marshall Training Center, and Power 4 America. Currently, there are 289 active electric lines apprentices in the company's apprenticeship program, preparing for high-demand roles through hands-on training.

Additionally, Consumers Energy is expanding its workforce for the Reliability Roadmap efforts including substations projects and undergrounding electric lines. These roles will be filled through a combination of internal transitions and external hires.

Employees will receive training in their respective fields ensuring they gain the skills and experience required to succeed. The new employees will build onto the successes achieved in 2024 during which customers' average time without power was reduced by over 20 minutes, and power was restored to customers within 24 hours 93% of the time.

"These apprenticeship opportunities are vital to the growth of Michigan's workforce by providing career opportunities and training in key areas of our business," said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric operations. "We're not just investing in our people and infrastructure—we're developing the next generation of highly skilled workers who will power our state for decades to come."